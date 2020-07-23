CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 7/23 roundup

News from the governor, as we start tonight’s roundup:

GOVERNOR’S ANNOUNCEMENTS: Several announcements from Gov. Inslee at his media briefing this afternoon – a few rollbacks for businesses, plus a plan to extend the statewide eviction moratorium. Details are here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*13,834 people have tested positive, up 175 from yesterday

*636 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

*1,838 people have been hospitalized, up 12 from yesterday

*256,588 people have been tested, up 632 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 12,592/621/1,750/227,182.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 15.4 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. has passed four million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

WEST SEATTLE TESTING TOMORROW: Every Thursday night we remind you that Friday is the weekly drive-up testing day in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), Despite the original announcement, it actually starts at 9:30 am and continues until 3 pm, and you’re advised to get there early if you can.

FREE FOOD TOMORROW: 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th), free boxes of food.

RING REMOVAL: After months of people setting fires on and around the fire rings at Alki, they were removed today.

That didn’t stop fire fans -we’ve heard two dispatches to Alki in just the past hour. SFD reported to dispatch that they “put out seven fires” during the first call.

