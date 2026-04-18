READER REPORT: Walking in Delridge Native Forest Garden

Thanks to Daniel for the photos! If you’re looking for someplace different to walk this non-rainy weekend, and missed the hiking opportunities in today’s event list, how about the Delridge Native Forest Garden? Daniel noted we last mentioned this site in December:

I see the last update was a while ago and with the nice weather more people might enjoy knowing about the improvements there. I see a lot of people assuming those paths were made by unhoused people and that the area is full of encampments just out of sight. But I just walked there today and it is a nicely maintained area with no tents. There’s a nice winding mulch path with some rustic wood benches. I hope more people feel comfortable exploring the area.

The project page has a map showing where along Delridge you can access the site. (For reference, the top photo looks southwest, with the Southwest Precinct at Delridge/Webster in the background.)