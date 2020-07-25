BIZNOTES: Zamboanga’s last weekend, Discovery Shop’s reopening plan, Pegasus Book Exchange’s new feature

Three notes from the same block in the heart of The Junction:

ZAMBOANGA’S LAST DAY: If you haven’t been to the shop lately or see the signs, Zamboanga at 4531 California is closing – and we found out today that this is the shop’s final weekend, open until 6 today, 10-4 tomorrow. This is NOT a pandemic-related closure – proprietor Julia Ensley is retiring.

The space already has a new tenant; city files show an early-stage permit application for a real-estate office. Meantime, Zamboanga’s fixtures are for sale, and while we were there, one piece was being moved next door to the subject of the next update.

DISCOVERY SHOP REOPENING: At The Discovery Shop, 4535 California SW, you’ll see this sign:

We received the official annoouncement:

After many months and a remodel, we are excited to report that the Discovery Shop will be ready to open on Wednesday, July 29th at noon!!!!! Following all of Governor Inslee’s Coronavirus “Safe Start” guidelines, we will have mandatory mask requirements, social distancing and occupancy limits that we will be following. Our new and hopefully temporary hours for the shop are: Sunday : 11-3 (normal hours)

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday thru Saturday: 12-3 We look forward to welcoming our customers back!

Again, those are the hours starting next Wednesday. The Discovery Shop is a volunteer-run nonprofit that raises money for the American Cancer Society.

PEGASUS BOOK EXCHANGE’S NEW FEATURE: We reported earlier this month on thieves hitting the Junction bookstore at 4553 California SW. They took already sold books waiting for curbside pickup. Now, we noticed while in the area today, a solution:

The sign on the side explains the new lockers are “thanks to our wonderful customers, Lora at (West Seattle Junction Association), and Verity Credit Union” (WSB sponsor that’s also in that block, 4505 California SW)