WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 businesses hit by thieves

2 West Seattle Crime Watch reports involving local businesses:

PEGASUS BOOK EXCHANGE: The Junction book shop was hit by theft over the weekend – $200 in already-purchased books. “People can help us out by donating via the WSJA. People’s amazingly generous donations have already helped us recoup the cost of the loss,” Emma from Pegasus tells us. Any overage will go toward some security improvements. (Thanks to Elise for the tip on this.)

TOOLS TAKEN: Jack at Be Green reports, “My crew had some landscaping tools stolen this morning in Gatewood. These are battery operated and of course the stupid thieves didn’t realize the tools did not have the batteries in them. I’m guessing they are just going to dump them somewhere. If anyone finds them, there is a small reward. There was a mower and weed whacker. The suspect car was a ’90s purple Accord with no plates, just a paper sticker in the back window. (Here) is a picture of a car that represents this color and model.” And stock photos of the types of tools taken are here and here.