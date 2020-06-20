WELCOME, SUMMER: Moon Dancers on Alki

(Photo by David Hutchinson)

Right after summer’s first sunset, Moon Dancers appeared on Alki tonight, twirling their way along the beach.

We got the advance alert from Denise, who explained that she and some friends created the dance for this year’s virtual version of the Fremont Solstice Parade, and they “had so much fun doing the shoot that we decided to do a guerrilla performance at Alki on the Solstice.”

(Photo by WSB’s Patrick Sand)

(If you missed the Solstice Parade when it was livestreamed Saturday afternoon, the video is archived here – you can see the Moon Dancers at 1:09:30.)