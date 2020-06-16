PROTESTS: ILWU march during work stoppage Friday for Juneteenth

The next major rally/march near our area will be on Friday, for Juneteenth, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the U.S. – Seattle’s ILWU Local 19 has announced a march during a West Coast-wide work stoppage:

This Friday, June 19th, members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) will cease operations for the day shift along the entire US west coast, including Seattle, comprising 29 ports from Bellingham to San Diego, in observance of Juneteenth.

At the vacant Terminal 46 downtown, ILWU longshore workers will host a Rally and March to Stop Police Brutality and end Systematic Racism. The event will begin 9:00 a.m. at the ILWU Local 19 Union Hall – 3440 E Marginal Way S (corner of Spokane and East Marginal). Longshore workers will march as part of the coast-wide work stoppage and with other local labor, community, and faith leaders, including leaders from MLK Labor.

Participants will march (or car-caravan) to Terminal 46 for a rally and show of solidarity before continuing on to the WA Department of Corrections (DOC) Day Reporting Center, 1550 4th Ave S. This rally will call attention to victims of the criminal justice system while incarcerated. Recent concerns have been raised about incidents of retaliation by the DOC against incarcerated laborers, who requested PPE and appropriate safety measures to protect against COVID-19 infection.