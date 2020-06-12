PROTESTS: 2 today in West Seattle during general strike; business-closures reminder

After regional Black Lives Matter leadership called for a general strike and silent marches today, some asked if any marches/protests were planned in West Seattle. We just got word of two this morning:

Sara sent word of that one – yoo can gather either at the Admiral Junction (California/Admiral) or Morgan Junction (California/Fauntleroy) at 2 pm to march silently to The Junction (California/Alaska).

Also: A group of parents/teachers will gather at 1 pm outside Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Myrtle).

P.S. Reminder that many businesses have chosen to close to support the general strike – we’re continuing to update this list – westseattleblog@gmail.com if you have an addition – thank you!