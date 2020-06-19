JUNETEENTH: In case you missed our list of local Black-owned businesses …

Two weeks ago, with readers’ help, we built a list of local Black-owned businesses. Here on Juneteenth, we’ve had a request to republish the list – so here it is again:
A Kids Place Too Dentistry for Children (WSB sponsor)
(2617 California SW)
Down to Reiki
(3400 Harbor SW)
Full Spectrum Training Studio
(9240 2nd Ave SW)
Hot Chocolat
(4611 36th SW)
Jones Barbeque
(4417 Fauntleroy Way SW)
Junction Fitness
(4714 42nd SW)
Lika Love Boutique
(4547 California SW)
Move2Center Studio
(3618 SW Alaska St., lower level)
M&P Carpet Cleaning
(4742 42nd SW, #473)
New Luck Toy
(5905 California SW)
Percy The Barber
(2641 42nd Ave SW, #120)
Platinum Cuts & Salon
(9434 Delridge Way SW)
Professional Home Inspectors, LLC
(4511 35th Avenue SW, Suite 303
Project 968
(4617 37th SW)
The Avenue (formerly Pacific Room)
(2808 Alki SW, currently closed for remodeling)
West Seattle Animal Hospital
(4700 42nd SW)
West Seattle Fish House
(9005 35th SW)
Wingstop
(Westwood Village)
Additions? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
