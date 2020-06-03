Black-owned businesses in West Seattle: Help build the list!

We’ve received multiple inquiries this week about a list of Black-owned businesses in West Seattle, from readers who want to show their support. We couldn’t find one, so we’ve started one – we have 10 to start with but are sure you know of others, so we’re asking for your help in building the list – you can comment with additions or email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com:

A Kids Place Too Dentistry for Children

(2617 California SW)

Down to Reiki

(3400 Harbor SW)

Full Spectrum Training Studio

(9240 2nd Ave SW)

Hot Chocolat

(4611 36th SW)

Jones Barbeque

(4417 Fauntleroy Way SW)

Junction Fitness

(4714 42nd SW)

Lika Love Boutique

(4547 California SW)

Platinum Cuts & Salon

(9434 Delridge Way SW)

Project 968

(4617 37th SW)

The Avenue (formerly Pacific Room)

(2808 Alki SW, currently closed for remodeling)

West Seattle Animal Hospital

(4700 42nd SW)

West Seattle Fish House

(9005 35th SW)