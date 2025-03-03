West Seattle, Washington

03 Monday

Here’s where you’ll find a Seattle Parks egg hunt in West Seattle this year

March 3, 2025 6:02 pm
 Delridge | Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news

(WSB photo from 2022 egg hunt at Delridge Community Center)

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, which means Easter (April 20) is less than six weeks away, so egg-hunt season is approaching too. Seattle Parks published its citywide list of community-center egg hunts today, and so far they’re planning one in West Seattle – 10:30 am Saturday, April 19, at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). We’re watching for announcements of others at non-Parks venues and will add those to our calendar too, once we get word of them.

