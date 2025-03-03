Here’s where you’ll find a Seattle Parks egg hunt in West Seattle this year

(WSB photo from 2022 egg hunt at Delridge Community Center)

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, which means Easter (April 20) is less than six weeks away, so egg-hunt season is approaching too. Seattle Parks published its citywide list of community-center egg hunts today, and so far they’re planning one in West Seattle – 10:30 am Saturday, April 19, at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). We’re watching for announcements of others at non-Parks venues and will add those to our calendar too, once we get word of them.