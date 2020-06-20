HIKE AT HOME! 2 virtual hikes with West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails

(File photo: Lost Pond in the West Duwamish Greenbelt)

Here’s a fun way to start the weekend – virtual hikes with West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails. The group is offering two to start with, in place of the guided hikes they offered on Saturdays pre-pandemic:

Join Ken Workman, great-great-great-great grandson of Chief Seattle, as he walks native land, leaving from the trailhead at SW Dawson and 19th Avenue SW. And follow Steve Richmond, an expert on native plants and forest restoration, as he identifies native and invasive plants from the 14th Avenue SW and SW Holly trailhead. More virtual hikes will follow soon!

As WDGT notes, the “greenbelt” is actually Seattle’s “largest remaining contiguous forest.”