HAPPENING NOW: Lou Cutler’s big Make-A-Wish birthday ‘lap’ around West Seattle

Great day for a walk! That’s what Lou Cutler (with support team Denise and Juli) is doing right now – 11.5 miles around the peninsula, to celebrate his 69th birthday and raise money for Make-A-Wish!

As noted in our preview – not to mention annual coveerage! – Lou usually celebrates his birthday a few weeks early by returning to Pathfinder K-8, where he taught PE before retiring five years ago, and running one lap around the field for every year of his new age, with students and staff joining him throughout the day. This year, the campus was closed, so he’s walking one big “lap” around West Seattle. We caught up with him at Lowman Beach.

You can support Make-A-Wish – which brings hope and joy to seriously ill children – via Lou’s page, here.