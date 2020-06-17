FOLLOWUP: New details on Metro service restoration Monday

Metro is out today with more details of next Monday’s service restoration, and promises more to come. Today’s announcement – see it here – notes that the 21X and 125 will return, as well as the Water Taxi shuttles, (773 and 775). That same link also includes the restored Water Taxi schedule (5 days a week, commuter dayparts), but specific bus-route schedules aren’t expected to be posted until Saturday. As of Monday, Metro says, it will be running ” 85% of its pre-COVID service level” on weekdays, 99 percent on weekends.