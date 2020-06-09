CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/9 roundup

Three months ago, we reported the first publicly disclosed West Seattle case of COVID-19. Tonight – here are the toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: We’re going to start including all four of the stats now highlighted on the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,536 people have tested positive, 29 more than yesterday

*570 people have died, 3 more than yesterday

*1,499 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than yesterday

*109,813 people have been tested, 1,182 more than yesterday

One week ago, the positive-test count was 8,235; the death toll was 560.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

HOUSE CLEANING AND NANNY RULES: The governor issued several new “guidance” documents today, including Phase 2 rules for domestic services. It’s all linked here.

SCAM ALERT: Scam callers are still trying to convince people to give them money to “prevent shutoffs’ – even though Seattle City Light and Public Utilities are still NOT cutting off service while the coronavirus crisis continues.

DEADLINE EXTENDED: From King County:

New COVID-19 funding for Community Orgs now available: On May 5, the King County Council approved a second emergency supplemental budget proposed by Executive Dow Constantine to provide additional resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the legislation is $1 million for the Office of Equity and Social Justice (OESJ) to expand funding for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. As the pandemic has progressed, we understand more about its effects and the disproportionate impact it inflicts on communities of color. OESJ will continue to prioritize funding to partners working with communities at the highest risk of immediate and long-term negative health, social and economic impacts. Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded to organizations and the application closes at 5 pm on June 23rd. Visit this link for more information on how to apply.

NEIGHBORHOOD BRIGHTNESS: Most people are still working/learning at home, so we appreciate the chance to keep sharing scenes like these when photos come in! Noodle spotted a flamingo flock:

