CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/8 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,507 people have tested positive, up 42 from yesterday (out of 2,427 more tests)

*567 people have died, up 1 since yesterday (and the previous day)

One week ago, those totals were 8,192 and 557.

ONE MORE LOCAL DEATH … in the 98106 zip code. The local zip-code totals are now:

98106 – 3

98116 – 2

98126 – 13

98136 – 1

98146 – 6

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WEAR YOUR MASK AT WORK: A reminder from the state Health Department:

Beginning today, all employees in the state are required to wear a cloth facial covering, except when working alone in an office, vehicle, or at a job site, or when the job has no in-person interaction. Employers must provide cloth facial coverings to employees, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under the Department of Labor and Industries’ safety and health rules and guidance. Employees may choose to wear their own facial coverings at work, provided it meets the minimum requirements. Which Mask for Which Task guidance was issued today by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

PROTESTED? GET TESTED: The message was re-stated today by state Secretary of Health John Wiesman, during the governor’s afternoon media briefing. Don’t wait for symptoms, as that could take up to two weeks. (Reminder – anyone can access testing at the drive-up site in West Seattle, 10 am-3 pm Fridays at South Seattle College [WSB sponsor] – info here.)

