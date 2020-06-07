CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 6/7 roundup

A second day with no deaths reported – that good news tops our virus-crisis roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,465 people have tested positive, 43 more than yesterday

*566 people have died, unchanged for a second day

One week ago, those totals were 8,159 and 557.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

CORONAVIRUS-FREE: No COVID-19 at West Seattle’s city-authorized tiny-house encampment, its Community Advisory Committee was told today.

STUDENT TOWN HALL RESCHEDULED: What will school look like this fall, in the wake of the coronavirus closure? The Seattle Public Schools town hall for students to join in the discussion, originally set for today, has been rescheduled to Wednesday (June 10th). Students of any age who are interested in participating can register here.

