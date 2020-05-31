CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/31 roundup

The stay-home order is ending, but the pandemic isn’t over, and a long transition to reopening has just begun, so we’re continuing our nightly roundups – this one’s later than usual, though, because of a wave of unrelated breaking news:

GOVERNOR’S NEW PROCLAMATION: The extended Stay Home/Stay Healthy order expires at midnight, and Gov. Inslee has signed the proclamation that replaces it – Safe Start/Stay Healthy. Read it here. At the heart of it:

… until there is an effective vaccine, effective treatment or herd immunity, it is crucial to maintain some level of community interventions to suppress the spread of COVID-19 throughout all phases of recovery; and, therefore, throughout all phases, individuals should continue to engage in personal protective behaviors including: practice physical distancing, staying at least six feet away from other people; wear cloth face coverings in public places when not eating or drinking; stay home if sick; avoid others who are sick; wash hands frequently; cover coughs and sneezes; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and disinfect surfaces and objects regularly …

WHAT’S NEXT: King County will apply for state permission to move into a “modified Phase 1” mode, which if approved would mean additional types of businesses would be able to operate at partial capacity (as detailed here). Back when all this was announced Friday, the plan was to apply tomorrow – we’ll be watching to see if any of that has been affected by the weekend’s other events.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,159 people have tested positive, up 105 from yesterday

*557 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,819 and 540.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

FARMERS’ MARKET CHANGES LAYOUT: After four weeks with booths lining both sides of the block, the West Seattle Farmers’ Market took a step toward its old format today, with booths back in the middle of the street:

Other format changes remain, including one entrance, at California/Alaska.

SERENADING HIS STREET: Through these many weeks of the stay-home order, we’ve been pleased to share neighbors’ stories of how they’ve supported each other in ways big and small. This report and photo are from Erica:

In case you want to post another uplifting video of neighborhood cheer, here’s one of our neighbor Clem Zipp giving a piano concert as he has been doing from his front porch a few afternoons a week since March when restrictions began. He’s near the corner of California Ave SW & SW 98th Street. Bikers, dog walkers, strolling families, and neighbors pause on the street to listen and voice their appreciation of the music and of his wife Monica’s garden. It really sweetens the hood.

