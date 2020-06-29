CORONAVIRUS: Monday 6/29 roundup

One of the highest daily new case numbers we’ve seen in a while tops tonight’s roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*10,069 people have tested positive, 168 more than yesterday

*586 people have died, unchanged for a third day

*1,587 people have been hospitalized, 13 more than yesterday

*161,398 people have been tested, 1,847 more than yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 9,273/584/1,547/144,631.

3 WS BUSINESSES IN 4 DAYS … have confirmed employee COVID-19 cases. Today, Trader Joe’s; Saturday, Duke’s; Thursday, Admiral Starbucks.

LOOKING FOR WORK? Though the virus crisis has cost many their jobs, some are hiring. Local businesses can post listings for free in our West Seattle Jobs Offered section, and there are several new ones.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: He’ll be in the Tri-Cities and has announced an 11:45 am media briefing, “joined by Secretary of Health John Wiesman and retired Navy Vice Adm. Dr. Raquel Bono, Washington State Director, Pandemic Health Response.” (No advance streaming link in the announcement.)

