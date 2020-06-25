Admiral Starbucks temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Multiple readers emailed today to ask why the recently remodeled Admiral Starbucks store had abruptly closed without explanation. We inquired with the corporate media team, and here’s the response from a spokesperson:

(W)we recently learned one of our partners at the store received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home for a period of time. Further to that, as soon as we learned of the diagnosis (on the same day), we quickly activated our protocols and closed the store to initiate a deep cleaning following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities.

It’s important for me to add that Starbucks takes seriously our responsibility to keep our partners and customers safe, and all partners who were deemed to have worked in close contact with this partner will be paid for the time they will miss during the recommended 14 days of self-isolation (from date of exposure). As far as re-opening, I don’t have an exact date but the store will resume operations next week.