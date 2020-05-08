West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Extra SFD truck, medic unit on the way

May 8, 2020 4:07 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
(Seattle Fire Department photo of Ladder 13 in 2010)

Not long after the West Seattle Bridge‘s sudden shutdown, we and others started asking whether West Seattle would get additional SFD resources, as happened during the Spokane Street Viaduct Widening Project (east half of the bridge) in 2011-2012. The early answer was: It’s being discussed. New answer today: Yes. In addition to West Seattle-based Medic 32, SFD will station Medic 26, staffed with two paramedics, at Station 26 in South Park. And joining WS-based Ladder 11 will be an extra truck, Ladder 13, to be based at Station 37 in Sunrise Heights. The announcement says, “Beginning in June, these units will be in-service for responding to emergencies 24-hours per day, seven days a week.” (Ladder 13 was based at Station 11 in Highland Park during the SSV project.) The SFD announcement adds, “The new medic unit and ladder truck are coming from SFD’s reserve apparatus located at the City’s Fire Garage. The department will continue to have other apparatus on reserve to support scheduled maintenance and for any unforeseen mechanical issues. The funding required for staffing the two new units, apparatus maintenance and fuel, and room accommodations at the fire stations is approximately $2.5 million for the remainder of 2020 and will be covered from existing resources.”

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Extra SFD truck, medic unit on the way"

  • kumalavula May 8, 2020 (4:15 pm)
    thank you in advance, sfd and medic one!

  • ACG May 8, 2020 (4:58 pm)
    Prolly dumb questions… but where do these extra units come from?  Is another area underserved by losing these services, or do they have floating trucks and staff that are able to flex their location? Glad they are able to come and help cover WS during this unexpected mess.

    • WSB May 8, 2020 (5:08 pm)
      It’s in the story.

  • KBear May 8, 2020 (5:05 pm)
    If West Seattle were its own city, I’m guessing we’d be the largest city in the state without a hospital. 

