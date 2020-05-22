VIDEO: Celebrating West Seattle High School’s Class of 2020

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

Even without traditional commencement ceremonies, the Class of 2020 is graduating, and that’s what an event outside West Seattle High School this afternoon was all about.

It was a drive-up/walk-up event to pick up caps and gowns.

Seniors and families were cheered as they drove through the lot:

(Video courtesy Clay Eals)

Students were reminded to vote for the Senior Class Awards, too:

Among the staff and volunteers there to cheer the seniors, WSHS principal Brian Vance:

In lieu of the usual gatherings, the district is arranging virtual events. In the meantime, you can also cheer grads in your neighborhood – look for yard signs –

(Reader photo via text)

P.S. Cap-and-gown pickup for Chief Sealth International High School is set for next Wednesday.