TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, 8th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:53 AM: 50th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. If you are headed out this morning – here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):
The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map). To get to I-5, exit onto Michigan at the bridge’s north end. Here are cameras for the bridge and Michigan east of it:
The South Park Bridge (map) can also take you across the river. Here’s the South Park camera:
Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.
NEW CAMERAS: SDOT has added 6 new cameras, along 35th and Roxbury. Here are two:
35th/Roxbury:
35th/Morgan:
You can see any and all of the local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here.
TRANSIT
Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure
Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues
STREET REMINDERS
West Seattle now has three sets of “Stay Healthy Streets,” closed to through traffic (but open to residents and delivery drivers) 24/7. The first two are here (Puget Ridge/Highland Park) and here (High Point). The third, added Friday, has already been expanded – it now spans Beach Drive from 63rd to Alki Avenue, then Alki Ave to 63rd.
ROAD WORK
As noted Friday, the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project is expected to see some more finishing touches this week, weather permitting.
During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring traffic, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.
