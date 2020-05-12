West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

52℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, 8th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

May 12, 2020 5:53 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

5:53 AM: 50th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. If you are headed out this morning – here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map). To get to I-5, exit onto Michigan at the bridge’s north end. Here are cameras for the bridge and Michigan east of it:

The South Park Bridge (map) can also take you across the river. Here’s the South Park camera:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.

NEW CAMERAS: SDOT has added 6 new cameras, along 35th and Roxbury. Here are two:

35th/Roxbury:

35th/Morgan:

You can see any and all of the local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water TaxiReduced schedule continues

STREET REMINDERS

West Seattle now has three sets of “Stay Healthy Streets,” closed to through traffic (but open to residents and delivery drivers) 24/7. The first two are here (Puget Ridge/Highland Park) and here (High Point). The third, added Friday, has already been expanded – it now spans Beach Drive from 63rd to Alki Avenue, then Alki Ave to 63rd.

ROAD WORK

As noted Friday, the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project is expected to see some more finishing touches this week, weather permitting.

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring traffic, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, 8th week of West Seattle Bridge closure"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.