Two things to know about Metro’s next ‘service change’ – how it will, and won’t, affect West Seattle riders

Twice a year, Metro has a major “service change” that usually affects dozens of routes. The next one has been announced for August 29, and while the announcement was headlined, “King County Metro announces major service expansion across King County,” West Seattle is going largely without additions/changes this time, with one exception: Route 987 to Haller Lake, paid for by Lakeside School, will now be going to Westwood Village instead of 12th/Cloverdale in South Park. Metro tells us that while the school funds this route, the public can ride it.

We also asked Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer about a projected date for returning bus service to SW Barton by Roxhill Park/WWV, since the repaving project is mostly done, and the buses’ reroute was done in connection with the previous service change last spring. He replied:

Routes are still rerouted off of SW Barton Street, and we do not yet have an official return date for Metro service to SW Barton Street, but are working closely with our partners at SDOT. We are not planning for a return to SW Barton at the fall 2026 service change.

If you’re interested in the routes elsewhere that are changing as of August 29, you can find route-by-route info here.