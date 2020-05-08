ROAD WORK: Roxbury paving plan; 35th/Avalon wrapup

SDOT is planning to repave the westbound lanes of Roxbury between 16th and 18th Ave SW as early as mid-May, depending on weather. SDOT indicates they are coordinating with King County, which has jurisdiction over the eastbound lanes. SDOT will be doing outreach in advance.35TH/AVALON WRAPUP: From SDOT this afternoon:

• We will begin work to male safety improvements to the northbound bus stop at SW Genesee St as soon as May 11. Please expect:

o No parking signs and traffic control in the work area

o Loud noise and increased truck traffic

o Bike lane shifts as we work at the bus stop

o A temporary closure of the nearby sidewalk with a posted detour route

o A temporary closure of this bus stop

• Next, we will continue installing pavement markings on 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way as well as install flex posts for the protected bike lane and complete miscellaneous minor activities

o Please follow any posted no-parking signs on SW Avalon Way

We will take down our no-parking signs where and when they are no longer needed.