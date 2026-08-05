WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Red sunset, night 3 – and when it’ll clear out

Thanks to Joan (above) and Michael (below) for sending tonight’s sunset photos, as smoke reddens the setting sun and its reflection on Puget Sound for a third night.

The smoke and heat alerts continue through tomorrow, and then, the National Weather Service says tonight: “The thermal trough along the coast is expected to push inland tomorrow and east of the area late Thursday. Onshore flow should help improve smoke conditions as early as late Thursday along the coast and Friday for the interior.”