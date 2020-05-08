West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

76℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 6 new traffic cameras

May 8, 2020 5:09 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Just got word from SDOT today – they’ve added six new publicly viewable traffic cameras, on SW Roxbury and on 35th SW. We’ll be adding them to our traffic-cams page and weekday-morning traffic watch. From east to west and south to north, they are:

15th/Roxbury:

16th/Roxbury:

35th/Roxbury:

35th/Barton:

35th/Holden:

35th/Morgan:

Any more on the way? We’ve asked, and we’ll add the reply when we get it.

P.S. You also can find these cameras, and others around the city, via SDOT’s traffic-info map.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 6 new traffic cameras"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.