WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: 6 new traffic cameras

Just got word from SDOT today – they’ve added six new publicly viewable traffic cameras, on SW Roxbury and on 35th SW. We’ll be adding them to our traffic-cams page and weekday-morning traffic watch. From east to west and south to north, they are:

15th/Roxbury:

16th/Roxbury:

35th/Roxbury:

35th/Barton:

35th/Holden:

35th/Morgan:

Any more on the way? We’ve asked, and we’ll add the reply when we get it.

P.S. You also can find these cameras, and others around the city, via SDOT’s traffic-info map.