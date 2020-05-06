RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: 2 more West Seattle reopenings. Plus, a change in cocktail rules

More updates to our ongoing list of West Seattle restaurants and beverage businesses open for your food/drink pickup and/or delivery needs: Two more coffee shops. This past Monday, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) reopened, and today we heard from two more coffee shops – Olympia Coffee (3840 California SW) also reopened on Monday, we learned today, 7 am-5 pm daily. And we got word that Uptown Espresso in The Junction (California/Edmunds) plans to reopen next Monday (May 11th), with hours 8 am-3 pm.

Also, if your favorite restaurant has a full liquor license, you might soon be able to get a takeout pre-mixed cocktail with your food, if they choose to take advantage of this newly announced state rule change.

Updates for our list? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!