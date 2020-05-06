West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

55℉

RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: 2 more West Seattle reopenings. Plus, a change in cocktail rules

May 6, 2020 5:51 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants | WS beverages

More updates to our ongoing list of West Seattle restaurants and beverage businesses open for your food/drink pickup and/or delivery needs: Two more coffee shops. This past Monday, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) reopened, and today we heard from two more coffee shops – Olympia Coffee (3840 California SW) also reopened on Monday, we learned today, 7 am-5 pm daily. And we got word that Uptown Espresso in The Junction (California/Edmunds) plans to reopen next Monday (May 11th), with hours 8 am-3 pm.

Also, if your favorite restaurant has a full liquor license, you might soon be able to get a takeout pre-mixed cocktail with your food, if they choose to take advantage of this newly announced state rule change.

Updates for our list? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

1 Reply to "RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: 2 more West Seattle reopenings. Plus, a change in cocktail rules"

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy May 6, 2020 (6:29 pm)
    Reply

    Super happy that Uptown Espresso is reopening! It might just be take away, but it will make life feel slightly more normal again.   Now if only Shadowland would start doing take away… (I mostly just don’t want them to fold. I’m okay with them being closed)    Very curious how take away cocktails are going to work

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.