HAPPENING NOW: Mayor, governor, community leaders speak, urging that protests’ message not be lost

4:36 PM: Live via Seattle Channel above, another briefing for the mayor, and this time she’s joined by Gov. Inslee and “community and faith leaders to discuss the escalated incidents this weekend and the continued importance of seeking justice for George Floyd.” Meantime, crowds are again gathered downtown, and the second night of a citywide curfew order is slated to take effect at 5 pm (as an AlertSeattle bulletin just reminded everyone subscribed to that service).

4:43 PM: So far no new information. The mayor turns over the mic to the governor, and says he will be followed by Seattle Central College president Dr. Sheila Edwards Lange. Inslee stresses that the “important message (of the protests)” must not “be obscured” by the destruction that followed. He adds, “We have so much more to do to root out the inequities in our society.”

Dr. Lange says she hesitated to accept the invitation because she is “tired … angry … grieving.” She speaks of the protests’ message earlier in the day – and then seeing “mostly white men … with huge backpacks” who were not there to hear “the message of hope.” What can allies do? “Join us” in fighting for justice, for equity, and more. She is followed by Dr. Rev. Carey Anderson, pastor of Seattle’s First African Methodist Episcopal Church. He too speaks of the hopes and dreams expressed yesterday, and of the “pandemic of racism … that we must come to grips with.”

He is followed by Andre Taylor, founder of Not This Time. He tells his “story of redemption” and implores others to take hope from it – “When I am here, you are here as well … we all have a lot of work to do.”

5:02 PM: On to Q&A. Asked what proof the city has so far that the destructive agitators were from elsewhere, the mayor cites none, instead saying, “wherever they were from,” they came with a different agenda. Then, a question about the protests under way downtown right now – what will the police do differently? SPD Chief Carmen Best says they’re working to “manage” the crowd of about 1,000 people and that they “fully intend to enforce” the curfew that just took effect, working on a strategy right now.

Dr. Rev. Anderson says they’re having a prayer vigil at noon Monday at his church – with social distancing – all welcome. (1522 14th Ave.)

No numbers on arrests or injuries; the mayor notes that there were “no significant injuries.”

Asked why a citywide curfew, the mayor says among other things it provides a lawful basis to ask people to disperse. She also notes that the stay-home order remains in effect (without noting that it expires at midnight, five hours before the curfew ends). Will the curfew be extended beyond tonight? The mayor said they’ll be evaluating it after tonight.