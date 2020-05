12:02 AM: What started as a fire-alarm call at Madison Middle School has been upgraded to a “full response.” Updates to come.

12:06 AM: Firefighters are describing this as a “dumpster fire” and dismissing some of the units.

12:11 AM: Fire is reported “tapped” (out); next job, to turn off the automatic sprinklers.

12:40 AM: The cause is under investigation. We’ll follow up with SFD and the district later today.