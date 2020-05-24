CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/24 roundup

With one week left until the current expiration date for the stay-home order, here’s our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,819 people have tested positive, up 55 from yesterday

*540 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,480 and 522.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

WHAT’S OPEN/WHAT’S CLOSED? Not that tomorrow’s forecast sounds much like park weather, but if you need a refresher on Seattle Parks closures, here you go.

CEREMONY NO, POPPIES YES: Despite the pandemic, one Memorial Day tradition will carry on tomorrow.

INSPIRATION: Lisa sent this photo of inspiring words in the window at Barre3:

(That’s the same place this window mural turned up last month.)

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!