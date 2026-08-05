Our highlight list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Rosalie Miller: ‘Woodland Skipper on lavender’)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, with plenty of indoor events if you need to stay out of the smoke – what follows are highlights mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open for all under 18 to access food – see our story for locations and other information.

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

SUMMER QUEST – NATURE JOURNAL: Today, 3-5 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), learn about drawing trees and landscapes in your nature journal.

CLIMB AT CAMP LONG: Again this week – two special climbing sessions, 5 and 6:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details. (5200 35th SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Wednesdays this summer, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

PIANO NIGHT: 6-9 pm monthly music at Upwell Wine & Coffee (4811 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – Elliott Bay Brewing this week (4720 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: Local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

TALK TO THE ANIMALS: Learn how, 7-9 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays … Admiral Pub has trivia at 7 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia is at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SALSA DANCING: 8 pm lessons with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: In the south end, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm … In the north end, sing at Admiral Pub also starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!