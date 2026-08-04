ELECTION 2026: First round of primary results

That’s one of the King County ballot drop boxes in West Seattle that we visited in the final hour-plus of voting – lots of last-minute dropoffs. Now, the first results are out – here’s the full list; we’re adding breakouts below:
SEATTLE PROP. 1, LIBRARY LEVY
Yes – 67565 – 71.71%
No – 26656 – 28.29%
KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8
Teresa Mosqueda* – 17984 – 62.78%
Nick Duda – 7876 – 27.49%
Mia Jacobson – 2655 – 9.27%
U.S. HOUSE REP., DISTRICT 7
Pramila Jayapal* – 83539 – 82.98%
Nirav Sheth – 10824 – 10.75%
Gwen Kirkland – 3440 – 3.42%
David W. Blomstrom – 2446 – 2.43%
STATE HOUSE REP, 34TH DISTRICT, POSITION 2
Joe Fitzgibbon* – 14529 – 73.62%
Mary Anito – 4891 – 24.78%
The next round of results will be released tomorrowafternoon.
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