ELECTION 2026: First round of primary results

That’s one of the King County ballot drop boxes in West Seattle that we visited in the final hour-plus of voting – lots of last-minute dropoffs. Now, the first results are out – here’s the full list; we’re adding breakouts below:

SEATTLE PROP. 1, LIBRARY LEVY

Yes – 67565 – 71.71%

No – 26656 – 28.29%

KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8

Teresa Mosqueda* – 17984 – 62.78%

Nick Duda – 7876 – 27.49%

Mia Jacobson – 2655 – 9.27%

U.S. HOUSE REP., DISTRICT 7

Pramila Jayapal* – 83539 – 82.98%

Nirav Sheth – 10824 – 10.75%

Gwen Kirkland – 3440 – 3.42%

David W. Blomstrom – 2446 – 2.43%

STATE HOUSE REP, 34TH DISTRICT, POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* – 14529 – 73.62%

Mary Anito – 4891 – 24.78%

The next round of results will be released tomorrowafternoon.