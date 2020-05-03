CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/3 roundup

The numbers top tonight’s roundup of pandemic-related news:

TWO MORE LOCAL DEATHS: The daily update on the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard shows two more local deaths since Saturday’s update – the first one in 98116, the ninth one in 98126. Here are the updated totals:

98116 – 1

98136 – 1

98106 – 2

98146 – 4

98126 – 9

COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS, WITH AN ASTERISK: The countywide case total posted today, 6,464, is lower than yesterday. Here’s the county’s explanation:

There are many serology (antibody) tests currently available that have not been evaluated and validated by the FDA and the accuracy of results based on antibody tests in general is not known. Therefore, at this time WA DOH AND PHSKC will only report results based on PCR testing for SARS-CoV2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), which accurately identifies people with current COVID-19. As of 5/3, there are 154 King County residents reported with a positive COVID-19 result that was based only on antibody testing; these results have been removed from our case counts.

The King County death toll, meantime, is 458, up 2 from yesterday.

WEST SEATTLE MAN LOSES 3 RELATIVES TO COVID-19: Multiple readers sent the link (thank you!) to this heartbreaking Seattle Times report – the story of Raymond Lee, a West Seattle resident whose mom and two sisters all died of COVID-19 last month. The women lived together in Snohomish County, the story says.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

THOSE OTHER NUMBERS: Also this weekend, a state update on unemployment filings – in the two months since COVID-19-related job losses began, 787,533 people have filed to seek benefits.

FARMERS’ MARKET REOPENS: After seven Sundays without a West Seattle Farmers’ Market, it returned today, with a new layout:

That’s what it looked like when we were there in the first half-hour. More photos here. Will it be back next week too? That’s up to the city.

WATCH FOR ‘STREET CLOSED’ SIGNS: The “Stay Healthy Streets” expansion announced last week to facilitate more “distancing” space for walking, running, and riding is supposed to start early this week. See the map and list in our story.

REOPENING TOMORROW: C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW, alley side; WSB sponsor), as announced Saturday. And remember – we’re still updating our restaurants/beverage-businesses list!

GRATITUDE: The photo and report are from Brookdale West Seattle:

Before the world was threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak, we created the Everyday Heroes program for associates who excelled in serving our residents and patients.They embody our selfless spirit. We also recognize, now more than ever, our community partners who assist us. They are on the front lines helping to maintain the health and safety of our residents and many in our community. And we’re so proud of you all. To our Frontline Partners – Thank You!

Each sign – like the ones on 59th SW in Upper Alki – honors a specific group of workers. You can see them on the west side of 35th, south of Avalon.

