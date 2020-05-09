GROCERY SHOPPING: This week’s West Seattle update

Every Saturday morning – for eight weeks now – we check in on the state of grocery shopping at West Seattle’s standalone stores:

Only one major official change we’ve found, looking around – Trader Joe’s is adding an hour, and will be open until 8 pm starting Monday (May 11th).

West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is still the only late night store, open until midnight. It also remains the only local standalone store telling customers they must wear face coverings. (That topic dominated discussion last Saturday.)

There’s been concern in national news coverage about possible meat shortages because of COVID-19 outbreaks at packing plants, but so far we haven’t heard of anything major at local stores. Let us know if you do!

And if you need to check hours, our original list of those is still up to date.