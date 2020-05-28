ALSO OPEN AGAIN: The Original Bakery

Thanks for the tips and pic! One month after we reported that The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was gearing up to reopen, it’s happened. Today was the first day back for the beloved bakery, now equipped with a take-out window. The announcement:

This week we will be open for takeout with a limited menu of donuts and pastries. We will not be serving coffee or espresso yet. Our hours are from 9 am-3 pm Thursday through Saturday. Sorry, no telephone or online orders. We will operate similarly to a food truck to start, first come, first serve. When we sell out of items, we will be out for the day. We appreciate your patience as this process will move a bit slower than our regular service. We will take orders and contactless payment (credit card only) at the walk-up window. There will be a pick-up table at the far end door when your name is called.

The Original Bakery is at 9253 45th SW. (And of course we’re updating our ongoing restaurants/food/beverage-businesses list.)