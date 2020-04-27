BUSINESS UPDATES: Original Bakery; Paper Boat Booksellers

Two more business updates this morning:

ORIGINAL BAKERY: Thanks for the tips from readers who noticed the window installation (right side of photo) and wondered if that meant the beloved Fauntleroy bakery (9253 45th SW) is reopening. We sent an email inquiry and learned they’re working on it! No projected date yet, though, but they promise an update when there’s a plan.

PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: The independent bookstore in Morgan Junction has sent an update:

We’d like to thank our community for their continued support of the bookstore during this difficult time – whether you’ve bought books online, sent us an email with encouraging words or even dropped us a note through our mail slot – thank you!!

While the storefront remains closed, we are working inside Monday-Friday, filling online orders and answering any questions via email. We have suspended in-store/ curbside pick up for the time being, at least until the stay at home directive is lifted; however, we are shipping books out using USPS media mail or UPS Ground. We are happy to give recommendations and put together book and activity bundles for you – just email us and we can get an order ready to ship out same day if we have it in stock!

We have decided to take the weekends off to be with our family and get the kids caught up on schoolwork-and with that, we give huge praise to our teachers because helping the kids with schoolwork is not an easy task!

We are committed in doing our part to keep our family, employees, and customers healthy and safe and know that when we get the ok to reopen it will be a slow process – we don’t imagine that we will be opening our doors to welcome book browsing anytime soon, but we do hope to have our employees with us again and see some actual faces while picking up books -it’s all up in the air from here and like so many, we are doing our best and trying to stay as positive!

Our online store is up and running 24/7 and we will answer any questions you may have through email – info@paperboatbooksellers.com – (we are not answering the phone at this time, so please email us with your questions).

We are still having Family Reading Time every Saturday morning at 11:00 through Zoom – we have been doing this for the past 3 weeks and it is a joy to see all the kid’s faces-a small feeling of normalcy and comfort during this chaotic time! Thank you, thank you West Seattle! We love our community and can’t wait to see you all again!