WEST SEATTLE SCENES: Sunset; flying piano; a certain bird

Three reader-contributed scenes from today/tonight before we move on with more news…

SUNSET: Thank you to John Brosnan for sharing that view.

FLYING PIANO: Jim Borrow saw that from Upper Alki this morning – apparently a piano being lifted by crane to a buildings upper level.

And speaking of flying … bird news:

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY … seems to be in danger of becoming The Burien Turkey. Late today, it was seen in Seola, and then this video came from Tom Myers, who saw TWST this evening at “the west end of SW 116th”:

She apparently had been southbound all day, because we got earlier reports from south Arbor Heights and Seola.