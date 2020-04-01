WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: On the street and in the lot

No, not The Turkey this time ….

SAFE CROSSING: Eric Shalit took the photo, and explains:

While out on bicycle earlier (Tuesday), I encountered a Seattle police officer rescuing a family of geese that attempted to cross Spokane Street under the West Seattle Bridge. In the attached photo, he has successfully herded all but one out of the road and is trying to shoo the last baby to rejoin its family in a safe place.

WILDLIFE HOURS? Ellie Vann spotted this owl in the Roxbury Safeway lot, perhaps waiting for its turn at the store:

