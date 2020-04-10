TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Friday watch, third week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:40 AM: The high-rise West Seattle Bridge remains closed for the 18th consecutive morning.

SDOT clarified Wednesday that the low bridge is reserved for transit, freight, and emergency responses; SPD presence continued on Thursday and new signage is still being added.

REMINDER: For general traffic, the main route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – that’s also the main way to get to I-5, cutting across Georgetown.

Or you can use the South Park Bridge (map).

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if a bridge is opening for marine traffic.

TRANSIT ALERTS FOR TODAY:

As first reported here, Metro‘s schedule shrunk again at the start of the week . Use the lookup to see which trips are canceled.

The Water Taxi’s schedule is also reduced – 2 morning departures and 2 evening returns – and its shuttles are no longer operating.

ROAD WORK UPDATE:

Work on the last section of Avalon to be paved, west of 35th SW, is now on pause until Monday because of the mayor’s orders for a two-day citywide public-works construction stopdown – striping will resume Monday; here’s the latest.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map

Our traffic-cams page

Let us know what you’re seeing if you’re still commuting – comment, or text (not if you’re at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.