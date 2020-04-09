AVALON PROJECT: Striping resumes next week; parking-restriction reminder

(WSB photo, Wednesday evening)

As mentioned briefly in our morning traffic watch, the last phase of the Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving-and-more project won’t resume until next week because of the mayor-mandated two-day public-works stopdown. After the towing debacle earlier this week, that means the city wants to be sure people are aware of the parking restrictions. Here’s the SDOT update:

We will not be working this Thursday, April 9 or Friday, April 10 as directed by Mayor Durkan. We will be using this time to will allow contractors and staff to implement rigorous social distancing requirements and update health and safety plans.

On Monday, we will continue to install final striping on 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way as well as look to schedule another paving date soon. We anticipate also installing flex posts for the protected bike lanes at this time. Please follow posted no-parking signs on SW Avalon Way starting first thing on Monday morning at 12:00 AM. We highly recommend moving your car to a new location on Sunday evening.

Important!

No Parking on SW Avalon Way starting Monday at 12:00 AM. We anticipate completing final striping next week on SW Avalon Way, weather depending. We need all cars to be off of the corridor next week and recommend you move your cars Sunday night. If you have questions or need assistance, please call 206-900-8734 or email avalonpaving@seattle.gov.