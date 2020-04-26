SPEAK UP! West Seattle Earlybirds’ invitation

The West Seattle Earlybirds chapter of Toastmasters invite you to check out their weekly online meetings! Here’s the announcement:

If you ever wanted to hone your public-speaking skills but never had the time, you can now join the Earlybirds Chapter of Toastmasters. Our normal Friday morning meetings at ArtsWest are now a Zoom event. No participation is required – just check us out for what a fun-loving and inspired group of West Seattleites are doing to increase their speaking skills. We are live each Friday morning at 7:45 – 9:00 am. For information on how to watch a meeting, email westseattleearlybirds650@gmail.com