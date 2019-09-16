West Seattle Junction RPZ: What’s about to happen to make it official

Almost three months ago, SDOT announced a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) would be created in the West Seattle Junction area, as the result of the second community request in a decade. This means that parking in the RPZ area will have time limits except for residents with permits (which cost $65 for two years unless you qualify as low-income, in which case it’s $10), as explained in this FAQ (PDF). Today, we’ve received an SDOT update on the two next steps toward the RPZ officially taking effect:

This week, we’re mailing letters to all residents within Zone 35 with information on how to purchase permits. Residents within Zone 35 can begin applying for permits per the instructions in the letter. Zone 35 signs will be installed during the first two weeks of November.

The permits do not guarantee parking in the RPZ; they only exempt the permitholder from the time limits. Lots more info is on the project website. Paid street parking was ruled out, but as announced, and shown on the map above, the three main mostly-business blocks of California SW in The Junction will now have parking time limits until 8 pm most days, instead of the current 6 pm, and a few other blocks will have new limits too.