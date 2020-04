One of the many events regularly hosted by C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) pre-pandemic was the monthly PoetryBridge event, with guest readers and a community mic. C & P co-proprietor Cameron Moores tells us that PoetryBridge is now having online events – and the next one is tonight, 7 pm, featuring guest readers Koon Woon and Carrie Gilstrap-Nettle. If you want to check it out, email info@poetrybridge.net for info on how to join via Zoom.