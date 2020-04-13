FOLLOWUP: What preceded Friday night’s West Seattle gunfire

(WSB photo, Friday night)

Back on Friday night, we covered what started as gunfire at 35th/Morgan and continued as a search after suspects ran from a car near Avalon/Genesee. One adult suspect remains in jail, an 18-year-old Auburn man for whom bail was set over the weekend at $75,000. Probable-cause documents in his case say witnesses on Friday night heard gunfire in the alley north of Walgreens – where we photographed the shell-casing markers shown above – just before they saw three people get into a red car that then left the scene. An officer on his way to the gunfire scene spotted the car less than four minutes later; three passengers ran from the car. Two were eventually caught, the 18-year-old suspect and a 17-year-old; the 24-year-old woman who was driving was questioned and released. Documents say the two guns found in the car were.38 caliber and .22 caliber, and the latter matched the caliber of the 19 shell casings found at the original scene. During questioning, police were told this was all preceded by a confrontation at the Delridge ARCO/AM/PM with a man in a black Mercedes who allegedly pointed an “AK-type rifle” at the suspects’ car. The passengers apparently spotted that car at 35th/Morgan and that’s what led to the gunfire there. Though there was one report of someone being hit by gunfiire, to date no evidence of that has been found. We don’t know the status of the 17-year-old suspect, who was booked into juvenile detention, but he’s described in the probable-cause document as a convicted felon. The suspect who was not caught is 18.