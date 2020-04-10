West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

61℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search, ground and air, after gunfire

April 10, 2020 5:37 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(Photo tweeted by @ReganConley)

5:37 PM: If you’re seeing a big police response near 35th/Avalon, here’s what it’s about: Police were responding to a report of gunfire near 35th/Morgan, and then caught up with a possibly related vehicle near 35th/Avalon. People ran from the car; police just radioed that they have two guns and the driver in custody. They’re still looking for three others, at least some of whom may have headed east. At least one suspect is barefoot, having left his shoes behind. One part of the scene is reported to be near 30th/Genesee.

5:45 PM: The Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter is joining the search. The only descriptions available are that the people they’re searching for are all men in their mid-20s, one white, two black.

5:57 PM: The search continues, with multiple K9 teams involved too.

6 PM: Potential suspect reported in custody at 30th/Dakota. That means two suspects are in custody, two still being sought.

9 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search, ground and air, after gunfire"

  • Sarah April 10, 2020 (5:40 pm)
    Reply

    I have NEVER seen such a large response.  The cops were TEARING down Avalon.  They’re still coming!

  • Avalon Resident April 10, 2020 (5:48 pm)
    Reply

    Avoid Avalon between 35th and the bridge. It’s pandemonium at Avalon & Genessee.

  • BETSY HOFFMEISTER April 10, 2020 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    What kind of car?

  • Mj April 10, 2020 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    As a side note:  Avalon is a bike route that getting up the hill is the best and for some only option up, the other routes have significantly greater grades making them not suitable.

  • Youngstown Resident April 10, 2020 (6:01 pm)
    Reply

    There are cops all over 26th and SW Dakota and a helicopter circling. 

  • Kevin Siegrist April 10, 2020 (6:03 pm)
    Reply

    We live right across and heard it. One guy screaming he got shot. Thugs came running from Walgreens. Stuart Manor needs to be torn down already along with that drug infested corner gas station. Police and city need to do more!

  • SE April 10, 2020 (6:04 pm)
    Reply

    Any updates?

    • WSB April 10, 2020 (6:10 pm)
      Reply

      All in the story.

  • Een April 10, 2020 (6:06 pm)
    Reply

    Male in handcuffs on 30th and Dakota

