WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search, ground and air, after gunfire

(Photo tweeted by @ReganConley)

5:37 PM: If you’re seeing a big police response near 35th/Avalon, here’s what it’s about: Police were responding to a report of gunfire near 35th/Morgan, and then caught up with a possibly related vehicle near 35th/Avalon. People ran from the car; police just radioed that they have two guns and the driver in custody. They’re still looking for three others, at least some of whom may have headed east. At least one suspect is barefoot, having left his shoes behind. One part of the scene is reported to be near 30th/Genesee.

5:45 PM: The Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter is joining the search. The only descriptions available are that the people they’re searching for are all men in their mid-20s, one white, two black.

5:57 PM: The search continues, with multiple K9 teams involved too.

6 PM: Potential suspect reported in custody at 30th/Dakota. That means two suspects are in custody, two still being sought.