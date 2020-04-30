DEVELOPMENT: Comment time for 5051-5053 Fauntleroy Way

From today’s Land Use Information Bulletin, a proposal for seven townhouses on two adjacent Fauntleroy Way parcels has reached the official comment stage. We first reported almost a year ago on the proposal for 5051-5053 Fauntleroy Way SW, which is now listed as two separate projects: four units at 5051, three at 5053, with one offstreet-parking space for each unit. You have two weeks to comment; the notices (here’s the one for 5051; here’s the one for 5053) explain how to do that.