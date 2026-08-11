If you had an engraved brick at old Alki Elementary, it may have been salvaged – here’s how to get it

Before the new Alki Elementary School opens, there’s one loose end to tie up from the old school – project manager Brian Fabella says that many of the engraved bricks from the old school were salvaged and can be picked up at specific times this week and next:

Beginning this Wednesday, community members may pick up engraved brick pavers that were salvaged during the demolition of the former Alki Elementary School. Several alumni have contacted Principal Mason and me asking about the pavers. While some pavers could not be salvaged, those that were saved have been cleaned by the contractor and are available for pickup. They are located along the construction fence near the sidewalk at 59th Avenue SW and Stevens Street, near the new playground installation.

Pickup hours are:

-This week: Wednesday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

-Next week: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Outside of these hours, the pavers will be secured behind locked construction fencing.