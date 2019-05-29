DEVELOPMENT: 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW added to Early Design Outreach list

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

That 70-year-old duplex at 5051 Fauntleroy Way SW is planned to be replaced by a project described as “3 townhouses and 4 rowhouses (with) one parking spot available for each unit.” That’s according to the project’s new entry on the city’s Early Design Outreach website. No date posted yet for the community meeting that’s usually part of that program, but if you’re interested in the project/site and want to be sure you’re notified, the developer contact listed on the city site is jianyu44@gmail.com. The site plan on file with the city shows the four-unit rowhouse building fronting Fauntleroy, with the parking spaces to the west, and the three other units west of that.