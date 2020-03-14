WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Scam calls; stolen green Civic; found bicycles

Three West Seattle Crime Watch items:

SCAM CALLS: We’ve received two recent reports – one today for the City Light scam, claiming your power’s about to be shut off, even spoofing the phone number so it looks legit. City Light’s Scam Alert page reminds you:

Seattle City Light Employees will:

Never call, email, or make a home visit requesting an immediate payment.

Never call on the weekend

Never call to request credit card, banking, or financial information

Never email you to request credit card, banking, or financial information

Never request credit card banking or financial information during a home visit

Never shutoff service without providing written warning in advance

The other scam report involved a call that’ll claim you have a “federal criminal offense” and have to call a certain number to speak to a “federal agent.” None of this type of action would be handled by phone. You may already savvy to scam calls but someone you know might not be, so remind them that even in the current crisis, scammers are still hard at work.

STOLEN CIVIC: Car thieves remain busy too. Second report today (here’s the first) – this one’s from Kirk:

My car was stolen from my condo parking spot on California Ave. SW & Dawson. I discovered it missing today, March 14, but it could have been stolen as early as March 11. It’s a green 1994 Honda Civic Hatchback with the license number of ADY3889.

If you see it, call 911.

FOUND BICYCLES: These were seen in Fauntleroy:

They’ve been there more than a day, we’re told. Recognize one or both? Let us know and we’ll connect you with the finder.