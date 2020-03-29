TRAFFIC ALERT: Car-on-side crash on Alki Avenue

12:18 PM: Emergency responders are at the scene of what’s reported as a car-on-side crash in the 1500 block of Alki SW (map).

12:21 PM: Adding a texted photo (thank you!). Per crews’ reports from the scene, everyone in the vehicle got out OK but a medic unit is being sent for a woman who may need treatment.

12:33 PM: At least three people will be taken to the hospital, via SFD medic unit and AMR ambulances.

12:44 PM: Added two more texted photos above (thanks to that texter too!). Some of the SFD units are being dismissed.